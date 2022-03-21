Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

178,511 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

HEATED SEATS + AIR CONDITIONING + ALLOY WHEELS!

HEATED SEATS + AIR CONDITIONING + ALLOY WHEELS!

Location

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791727
  • Stock #: B05791
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE4FU341099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B05791
  • Mileage 178,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Lakeside Blue 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT



4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

