<p>$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

234,654 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Used
234,654KM
VIN 5NPE34AF6FH156773

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,654 KM

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

