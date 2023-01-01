Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

168,118 KM

Details Features

$9,762

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

DCT Tech Package

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

168,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10445292
  • Stock #: 26UTNA43802
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2FU243802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA43802
  • Mileage 168,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

