Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Infiniti QX60

111,202 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Infiniti QX60

Hybrid Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti QX60

Hybrid Premium AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,202KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM7FC509580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,202 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue FWD Essential IVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Hyundai Venue FWD Essential IVT 31,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 19,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at-PUE ATC for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at-PUE ATC 37,108 KM $42,365 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti QX60