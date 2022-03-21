Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

1,490,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX AT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

LX AT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,490,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968327
  • Stock #: 26UCBA24781
  • VIN: KNAFX4A65F5324781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA24781
  • Mileage 1,490,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2013 Audi A5 2.0T Pr...
 60,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX AT
 1,490,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 49,000 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory