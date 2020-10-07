2015 Kia Rio

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
A local accident free Kia Rio EX Sedan. Well equipped with Heated cloth front seats, Kia sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, All weather floor mats, Back up camera, Fog lamps, 16 Alloy wheels. 1.6L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 138hp / 123lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
