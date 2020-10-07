Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Rio

28,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

EX SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rio

EX SEDAN

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 6207366
  2. 6207366
  3. 6207366
  4. 6207366
  5. 6207366
  6. 6207366
  7. 6207366
  8. 6207366
  9. 6207366
  10. 6207366
  11. 6207366
  12. 6207366
  13. 6207366
  14. 6207366
  15. 6207366
  16. 6207366
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

28,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6207366
  • Stock #: 5883
  • VIN: KNADN4A38F6528441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5883
  • Mileage 28,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Kia Rio EX Sedan. Well equipped with Heated cloth front seats, Kia sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, All weather floor mats, Back up camera, Fog lamps, 16 Alloy wheels. 1.6L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 138hp / 123lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2012 Fiat 500 C Pop
 74,300 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 59,000 KM
$52,980 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 18,000 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory