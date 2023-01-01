$13,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,994
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2015 Kia Rondo
2015 Kia Rondo
LX Value 7-Seats AT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$13,994
+ taxes & licensing
63,479KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9956528
- Stock #: 26UTNA92999
- VIN: KNAHT8A32F7092999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA92999
- Mileage 63,479 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9