2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610-4 Coupe

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610-4 Coupe

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$239,980

+ taxes & licensing

  13,200KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4554228
  Stock #: 5561
  VIN: zhwcc1zf4fla01655
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door
A local accident free Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Coupe. Well equipped with Heated 12-way power suede / leather seats Red contrast stitching Navigation Satellite radio Jukebox Dual SD card slots Audi music interface Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Alcantara / leather steering wheel Tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Keyless entry Keyless push button ignition Front end lifting system Alcantara headliner / A-pillars / Inner door trim / Center console upper & lower sides Transparent engine bonnet with carbon forged engine bay Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors 3M clear wrap on front bumper / fenders / hood / lights / mirrors LED headlights LED Running lights Headlamp washing system Carbon ceramic brakes Yellow painted brake calipers 20 Black forged Mimas alloy wheels. 5.2L V10 mated to a 7 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission producing 610hp / 412lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.
Viewing by appointment
Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975
Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com
Dealer # 10290

