2015 Lexus NX 200t

58,800 KM

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

AWD Executive Package

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

58,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8553677
  Stock #: 6364
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ8F2019122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Lexus NX 200t AWD. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated and ventilated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Lexus premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, A/V Input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Wireless phone charger, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitor system, Lane keeping assist system, Dynamic radar adaptive cruise control, Pre-collision system, Rear cross traffic alert, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Aluminum roof rails, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 235hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced by Lexus. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

