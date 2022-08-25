2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9003604

9003604 Stock #: ML6004

ML6004 VIN: WDDMH4GB5FJ309075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,425 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

