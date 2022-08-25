Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

128,425 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4Matic

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4Matic

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003604
  • Stock #: ML6004
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB5FJ309075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,425 KM

Vehicle Description

$13999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

