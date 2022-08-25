$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 4Matic
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
128,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003604
- Stock #: ML6004
- VIN: WDDMH4GB5FJ309075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,425 KM
Vehicle Description
$13999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
