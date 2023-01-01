$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 400
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9927785
- Stock #: M20051029A
- VIN: 55SWF6GB2FU045274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black AMG Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M20051029A
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AIRMATIC®Agility System, AMG Interior Package, AMG Leather Upholstery, AMG Velour Floor Mats, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Dark Ash Wood Trim Open Pore, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Steering Assist, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Performance Tires, Power Trunk Closer Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), PRE-SAFE® PLUS for Rear-End Collision, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Obsidian Black Metallic 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4MATIC® Reviews: * Owners rave about performance, sound effects, subtle styling upgrades, and the fact that the C63 AMG can be daily-driven with ease. Room for four adults and a decent trunk make this an easy performance car to live with. All high-tech, luxury features fitting of a Mercedes are on offer, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.