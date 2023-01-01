Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

22,619 KM

$44,657

$44,657

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$44,657

+ taxes & licensing

22,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10193055
  • Stock #: 26UTNA55109
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB8FA155109

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA55109
  • Mileage 22,619 KM

2 keys 1 manual

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

