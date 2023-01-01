$44,657+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,657
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550
4MATIC Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$44,657
+ taxes & licensing
22,619KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10193055
- Stock #: 26UTNA55109
- VIN: WDDLJ9BB8FA155109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA55109
- Mileage 22,619 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 keys 1 manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9