$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8330772
- Stock #: 21146733B
- VIN: WDDKK6FF1FF295834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 21146733B
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mercedes-Benz E 400 designo Diamond White Metallic 360-degree Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, LED Intelligent Light System, Media Interface, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package. 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.