2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

32,500 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8330772
  • Stock #: 21146733B
  • VIN: WDDKK6FF1FF295834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 21146733B
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz E 400 designo Diamond White Metallic 360-degree Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, LED Intelligent Light System, Media Interface, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package. 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

