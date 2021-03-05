Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

47,100 KM

Details Description Features

$123,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$123,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 6633188
  2. 6633188
  3. 6633188
  4. 6633188
  5. 6633188
  6. 6633188
  7. 6633188
  8. 6633188
  9. 6633188
  10. 6633188
  11. 6633188
  12. 6633188
  13. 6633188
  14. 6633188
  15. 6633188
  16. 6633188
  17. 6633188
  18. 6633188
  19. 6633188
  20. 6633188
  21. 6633188
  22. 6633188
  23. 6633188
  24. 6633188
  25. 6633188
  26. 6633188
  27. 6633188
  28. 6633188
Contact Seller

$123,980

+ taxes & licensing

47,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6633188
  • Stock #: 5969
  • VIN: wdcyc7dfsfx237594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5969
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4WD. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt /telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Three locking differentials, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Illuminated AMG door sills, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, Bull bar, 20 AMG 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 536hp / 560lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2009 MINI Cooper Har...
 69,800 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 35,200 KM
$54,980 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus LS L AWD ...
 20,800 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory