2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4WD. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt /telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Three locking differentials, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Illuminated AMG door sills, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, Bull bar, 20 AMG 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 536hp / 560lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7