Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

70,209 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 550

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 550

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9965081
  2. 9965081
  3. 9965081
  4. 9965081
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9965081
  • Stock #: 23377833A
  • VIN: 4JGDA7DB2FA536997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,209 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, Black w/Leather Upholstery, 115V Power Socket, 21" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Aluminum Running Boards, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, DISTRONIC PLUS®, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Premium Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Soft Close Doors, Trailer Hitch. Recent Arrival! 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 550 Obsidian Black Metallic 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DI Twin Turbocharged 4MATIC® CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE
 22,000 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 53,500 KM
$70,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,000 KM
$76,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory