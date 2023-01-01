$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 550
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9965081
- Stock #: 23377833A
- VIN: 4JGDA7DB2FA536997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,209 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, Black w/Leather Upholstery, 115V Power Socket, 21" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Aluminum Running Boards, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, DISTRONIC PLUS®, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Premium Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Soft Close Doors, Trailer Hitch. Recent Arrival! 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 550 Obsidian Black Metallic 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DI Twin Turbocharged 4MATIC® CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
