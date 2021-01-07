2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4Matic Sedan. Well equipped with Premium package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather dynamic multicontour memory front seats, Massage front seats, Heated rear seats, Door panel and console heating, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Burmester premium audio system, Satellite radio, Internet radio, Dual media interfaces, 6 Disc CD changer, SD card slot, Music register, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Active lane keeping assist, Pre-safe plus, BAS plus with cross-traffic assist, Night view assist, Distronic plus adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Wood interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Power rear side window sunshades, Power rear sunshade, AMG Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Power trunk, 360 Cameras with 6 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Active LED headlights, LED running lights, AMG Exterior carbon fibre trim, 20 AMG Triple 5-spoke alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 577hp / 664lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
