2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

39,100 KM

$82,980

+ tax & licensing
$82,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG 4Matic Sedan

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG 4Matic Sedan

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$82,980

+ taxes & licensing

39,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6590983
  Stock #: 5957
  VIN: wddug7jb9fa167293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5957
  • Mileage 39,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4Matic Sedan. Well equipped with Premium package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather dynamic multicontour memory front seats, Massage front seats, Heated rear seats, Door panel and console heating, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Burmester premium audio system, Satellite radio, Internet radio, Dual media interfaces, 6 Disc CD changer, SD card slot, Music register, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Active lane keeping assist, Pre-safe plus, BAS plus with cross-traffic assist, Night view assist, Distronic plus adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Wood interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Power rear side window sunshades, Power rear sunshade, AMG Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Power trunk, 360 Cameras with 6 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Active LED headlights, LED running lights, AMG Exterior carbon fibre trim, 20 AMG Triple 5-spoke alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 577hp / 664lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

