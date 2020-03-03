Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG

Roadster Matte Grey with only 2200KM!

2015 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG

Roadster Matte Grey with only 2200KM!

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$99,980

  • 2,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689222
  • Stock #: 5636
  • VIN: wddjk7ea9ff036564
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Roadster. Magno Designo Grey Matte factory finish with only 2200KM! Well equipped with Premium Package Advanced Driving Assistance Package and AMG Performance Package. Including Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather Drive-Dynamic multicontour memory seats Massage seats Air scarf Dual zone climate control Magic sky control Navigation Harman Kardon premium audio system Satellite radio Aux input Usb storage Memory card slot Music register Media interface Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel AMG Performance steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Active blind spot assist Active lane keeping assist Advanced driving assistance package Distronic plus adaptive cruise control Night view assist Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Height adjustable air suspension Drive mode select Electronic speed limiter deletion with top speed raised to 300 km/h Carbon fiber interior trim Alcantara headliner Power hard top Power wind deflector Illuminated door sills Soft close doors Power trunk Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors AMG Exterior carbon fiber trim on front apron cross strut / mirror housings / rear spoiler Carbon fibre engine compartment cover Bi-xenon headlamps LED Running lights Headlamp washing system Red brake calipers AMG Performance suspension 19 Front and 20 rear AMG mixed 10-spoke forged alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 577hp / 664lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

Send A Message