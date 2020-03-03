2015 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Roadster. Magno Designo Grey Matte factory finish with only 2200KM! Well equipped with Premium Package Advanced Driving Assistance Package and AMG Performance Package. Including Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather Drive-Dynamic multicontour memory seats Massage seats Air scarf Dual zone climate control Magic sky control Navigation Harman Kardon premium audio system Satellite radio Aux input Usb storage Memory card slot Music register Media interface Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel AMG Performance steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Active blind spot assist Active lane keeping assist Advanced driving assistance package Distronic plus adaptive cruise control Night view assist Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Height adjustable air suspension Drive mode select Electronic speed limiter deletion with top speed raised to 300 km/h Carbon fiber interior trim Alcantara headliner Power hard top Power wind deflector Illuminated door sills Soft close doors Power trunk Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors AMG Exterior carbon fiber trim on front apron cross strut / mirror housings / rear spoiler Carbon fibre engine compartment cover Bi-xenon headlamps LED Running lights Headlamp washing system Red brake calipers AMG Performance suspension 19 Front and 20 rear AMG mixed 10-spoke forged alloy wheels. 5.5L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 577hp / 664lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
