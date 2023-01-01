Menu
2015 MINI Cooper S

25,737 KM

Details Features

$19,878

+ tax & licensing
$19,878

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

25,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9563236
  • Stock #: 26UTNA58231
  • VIN: WMWXU3C55F2B58231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA58231
  • Mileage 25,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Black Bonnet Stripes
Essentials Package
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
Carbon Black Leatherette

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

