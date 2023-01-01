Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Leaf

101,967 KM

Details Description

$25,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Leaf

2015 Nissan Leaf

SV w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Leaf

SV w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9535162
  2. 9535162
  3. 9535162
  4. 9535162
  5. 9535162
  6. 9535162
  7. 9535162
  8. 9535162
  9. 9535162
  10. 9535162
  11. 9535162
  12. 9535162
  13. 9535162
  14. 9535162
  15. 9535162
  16. 9535162
  17. 9535162
  18. 9535162
  19. 9535162
  20. 9535162
  21. 9535162
  22. 9535162
  23. 9535162
  24. 9535162
  25. 9535162
  26. 9535162
  27. 9535162
  28. 9535162
  29. 9535162
  30. 9535162
  31. 9535162
  32. 9535162
  33. 9535162
  34. 9535162
  35. 9535162
  36. 9535162
  37. 9535162
  38. 9535162
  39. 9535162
  40. 9535162
  41. 9535162
  42. 9535162
Contact Seller

$25,380

+ taxes & licensing

101,967KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9535162
  • Stock #: V-69580
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6FC331200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-69580
  • Mileage 101,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Auto Climate Control / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / ECO FRIENDLY / COMPACT COMUUTER !!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 74,729 KM
$35,780 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 53,622 KM
$32,780 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 95,900 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory