2015 Nissan Leaf

$25,380 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 9 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9535162

9535162 Stock #: V-69580

V-69580 VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6FC331200

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-69580

Mileage 101,967 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.