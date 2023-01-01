Menu
2015 Nissan Leaf

83,924 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

SV w/ Heated Seats, Nav, Backup Camera

Location

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

83,924KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9617422
  • Stock #: V-75060
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP4FC312919

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-75060
  • Mileage 83,924 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / LEAF SV TRIM / HATCHBACK / FWD / ELECTRIC / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Navigation System / USB Port / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR SOMEONE LIVING THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

