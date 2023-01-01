2015 Nissan Leaf

$17,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 8 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9624700

9624700 Stock #: V-73933

V-73933 VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2FC328844

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-73933

Mileage 88,875 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.