2015 Nissan Micra

160,641 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB Man S

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB Man S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

160,641KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040676
  • Stock #: ML6160
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL248618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,641 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Base model no a/c manual transmission dents on driver side door and front bumper and grill runs like new great for delivery***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

