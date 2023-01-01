$6,750+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB Man S
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
160,641KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10040676
- Stock #: ML6160
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL248618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,641 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Base model no a/c manual transmission dents on driver side door and front bumper and grill runs like new great for delivery***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
