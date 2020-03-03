Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,691KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4753863
  • Stock #: ML5123
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL237689
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

