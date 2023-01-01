Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

185,904 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10024062
  • Stock #: ML6150
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN2FK708534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 185,904 KM

Vehicle Description

$18999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mechanically Inspected***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

