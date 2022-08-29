Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

185,204 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

185,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9107821
  • Stock #: ML6023
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN2FK708534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 185,204 KM

Vehicle Description

$20900 + $195 Doc. fee***New Brakes, Mechanically Inspected***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

