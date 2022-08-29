$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Nissan NV200
2015 Nissan NV200
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
185,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9107821
- Stock #: ML6023
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN2FK708534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 185,204 KM
Vehicle Description
$20900 + $195 Doc. fee***New Brakes, Mechanically Inspected***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4