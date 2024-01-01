Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

162,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1719274003
  2. 1719274008
  3. 1719274013
  4. 1719274017
  5. 1719274022
  6. 1719274027
  7. 1719274031
  8. 1719274035
  9. 1719274039
  10. 1719274043
  11. 1719274046
  12. 1719274050
  13. 1719274054
  14. 1719274058
  15. 1719274061
  16. 1719274065
  17. 1719274068
  18. 1719274072
  19. 1719274076
  20. 1719274079
  21. 1719274084
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9FC863055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,300 KM

Vehicle Description

$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Juke SL for sale in Vancouver, BC
2014 Nissan Juke SL 94,000 KM $12,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Vancouver, BC
2012 Honda CR-V Touring 193,653 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn for sale in Vancouver, BC
2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn 197,878 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue