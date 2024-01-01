$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,300KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV9FC863055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2014 Nissan Juke SL 94,000 KM $12,750 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V Touring 193,653 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn 197,878 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Nissan Rogue