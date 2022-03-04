$12,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
S
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8531216
- Stock #: ML5911
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1FC818742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$12999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Rebuilt***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
