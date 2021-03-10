2015 Porsche Macan

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local Porsche Macan S AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus and Monochrome Black Exterior Package. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Porsche audio system with CD player, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Air suspension with self-leveling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport chrono clock, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Black roof rails, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 18 Macan S alloy wheels. 3.0L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
