2015 Porsche Macan

70,200 KM

Details

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

S AWD

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

70,200KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

A local Porsche Macan S AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus and Monochrome Black Exterior Package. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Porsche audio system with CD player, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Air suspension with self-leveling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport chrono clock, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Black roof rails, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 18 Macan S alloy wheels. 3.0L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

