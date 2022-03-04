$49,980+ tax & licensing
604-649-1975
2015 Porsche Macan
S AWD
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$49,980
- Listing ID: 8553680
- Stock #: 6366
- VIN: WP1AB2A56FLB68798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Porsche Macan S AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus, Infotainment Package and Light Comfort Package. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power front leather memory seats, Porsche crest embossed on front headrests, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose surround sound system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Black wood trim, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management(PASM), Power Steering Plus, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Macan Turbo wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche crests. 3.0L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
