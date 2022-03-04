Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Porsche Macan

23,700 KM

Details Description Features

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8553680
  2. 8553680
  3. 8553680
  4. 8553680
  5. 8553680
  6. 8553680
  7. 8553680
  8. 8553680
  9. 8553680
  10. 8553680
  11. 8553680
  12. 8553680
  13. 8553680
  14. 8553680
  15. 8553680
  16. 8553680
  17. 8553680
  18. 8553680
  19. 8553680
  20. 8553680
Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

23,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8553680
  • Stock #: 6366
  • VIN: WP1AB2A56FLB68798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Porsche Macan S AWD. Well equipped with Premium Package Plus, Infotainment Package and Light Comfort Package. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power front leather memory seats, Porsche crest embossed on front headrests, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose surround sound system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Black wood trim, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management(PASM), Power Steering Plus, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Macan Turbo wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche crests. 3.0L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2008 Toyota Tacoma S...
 230,700 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac Escala...
 250 KM
$149,980 + tax & lic
2011 Land Rover Rang...
 97,200 KM
$54,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory