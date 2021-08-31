2015 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4. Well equipped with Cloth bench seats, Power drivers seat, Ram sound system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Remote start, Back up camera, LoPro tonneau cover, Box liner, Trailer hitch, Running boards, LED Headlights, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.6L V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 305hp / 269lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
