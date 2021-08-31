2015 RAM 1500

$36,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8051185

8051185 Stock #: 6275

6275 VIN: 1C6RR7GG9FS763244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.