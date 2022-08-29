Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 3500

110,022 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 SLT - (169'' WB - 8'' Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 3500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 SLT - (169'' WB - 8'' Box)

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,022KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9071584
  • Stock #: 26UTNA18699
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL3FG518699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA18699
  • Mileage 110,022 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Subaru Forester...
 27,331 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 61,131 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 20,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory