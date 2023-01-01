Menu
2015 Scion xB

138,445 KM

$11,790

$11,790

2015 Scion xB

2015 Scion xB

FWD w/ Pioneer Premium Sound System

2015 Scion xB

FWD w/ Pioneer Premium Sound System

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

$11,790

138,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9620524
  • Stock #: V-73945
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE5FJ069941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-73945
  • Mileage 138,445 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Recent Arrival! Red 2015 Scion xB 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic 4D Wagon FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in AB. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

