2015 Scion xB

$11,790 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 4 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9620524

9620524 Stock #: V-73945

V-73945 VIN: JTLZE4FE5FJ069941

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-73945

Mileage 138,445 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.