2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$20,867 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9415639

9415639 Stock #: 26UTNA58146

26UTNA58146 VIN: JF2GPAGC6FH258146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Ebony/Black Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA58146

Mileage 69,580 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.