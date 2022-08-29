Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

140,085 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

140,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9182071
  Stock #: ML6031
  VIN: 2T1BURHEXFC436841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,085 KM

Vehicle Description

$15900 + $195 Doc. fee ***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

