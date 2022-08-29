$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Toyota Corolla
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
140,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9182071
- Stock #: ML6031
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXFC436841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,085 KM
Vehicle Description
$15900 + $195 Doc. fee ***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
