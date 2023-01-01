$28,789+ tax & licensing
$28,789
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2015 Toyota RAV4
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$28,789
+ taxes & licensing
65,069KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9680119
- Stock #: 26UTNA45238
- VIN: 2T3DFREVXFW245238
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA45238
- Mileage 65,069 KM
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9