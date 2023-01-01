$24,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2015 Volkswagen e-Golf
2015 Volkswagen e-Golf
(U.S. Model)
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
62,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9584830
- Stock #: 26UIAB10083
- VIN: WVWKP7AU3FW910083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIMESTONE GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB10083
- Mileage 62,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9