2015 Volkswagen e-Golf

62,896 KM

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2015 Volkswagen e-Golf

2015 Volkswagen e-Golf

(U.S. Model)

2015 Volkswagen e-Golf

(U.S. Model)

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

62,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9584830
  • Stock #: 26UIAB10083
  • VIN: WVWKP7AU3FW910083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIMESTONE GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB10083
  • Mileage 62,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

