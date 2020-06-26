Menu
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 Volkswagen GTI

2015 Volkswagen GTI

5 Door Autobahn Hatchback Flat Blue Wrap

2015 Volkswagen GTI

5 Door Autobahn Hatchback Flat Blue Wrap

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5254877
  • Stock #: 5743
  • VIN: 3VW4T7AU1FM005987
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Volkswagen GTI 5 Door Autobahn Hatchback. Flat blue wrap over Pure White paint. Well equipped with Heated power cloth front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Fender premium audio system, Satellite radio, Dual SD card slots, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed DSG shiftable automatic transmission producing 210hp / 258lb-ft. This car has been chipped so power numbers are closer to 300hp. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

