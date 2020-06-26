2015 Volkswagen GTI

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Volkswagen GTI 5 Door Autobahn Hatchback. Flat blue wrap over Pure White paint. Well equipped with Heated power cloth front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Fender premium audio system, Satellite radio, Dual SD card slots, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed DSG shiftable automatic transmission producing 210hp / 258lb-ft. This car has been chipped so power numbers are closer to 300hp. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
