2015 Volkswagen Jetta

67,499 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Location

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

67,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166376
  • Stock #: 2P60001
  • VIN: 3VWDA7AJ6FM294778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Buy From Home Available

Carter Honda

