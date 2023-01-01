Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

49,053 KM

Details Features

$15,919

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,919

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Contact Seller

$15,919

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,053KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650512
  • Stock #: 26UTNA96880
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1FM296880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Doryc Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UTNA96880
  • Mileage 49,053 KM

Vehicle Features

2 keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 49,053 KM
$15,919 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,579 KM
$18,277 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 153,076 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory