2015 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 Tsi Man

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 Tsi Man

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876227
  • Stock #: ML6126
  • VIN: 3VWB07AJXFM259414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

