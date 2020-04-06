2016 Acura MDX

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 7 Passenger. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Acura premium sound system, Satellite radio, Hard drive data, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Aha, Rear video input, Rear HDMI input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wood trim, Power tailgate, 360 Camera system with front and rear views, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 9 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 290hp / 267lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
