2016 Acura MDX

Elite SH-AWD 7 Passenger

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879971
  • Stock #: 5675
  • VIN: 5fryd4h8xgb507247
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 7 Passenger. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Acura premium sound system, Satellite radio, Hard drive data, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Aha, Rear video input, Rear HDMI input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wood trim, Power tailgate, 360 Camera system with front and rear views, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 9 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 290hp / 267lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

