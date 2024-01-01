Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q3

94,203 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,203KM
VIN WA1GFCFS7GR014792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,203 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2020 Kia Forte (5) EX IVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Kia Forte (5) EX IVT 50,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic 94,203 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Premier CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru Forester Premier CVT 55,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q3