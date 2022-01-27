Menu
2016 BMW M2

70,314 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
35i Coupe

35i Coupe

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

70,314KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156569
  • Stock #: BR2469A
  • VIN: WBA1J7C54GV360061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Stock # BR2469A
  • Mileage 70,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS +1 MANUAL

