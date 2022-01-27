$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 BMW M2
2016 BMW M2
35i Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,314KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8156569
- Stock #: BR2469A
- VIN: WBA1J7C54GV360061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour sliver
- Body Style Coupe
- Stock # BR2469A
- Mileage 70,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS +1 MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9