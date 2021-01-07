Menu
2016 BMW M6

51,000 KM

$67,980

+ tax & licensing
$67,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 BMW M6

2016 BMW M6

Gran Coupe

2016 BMW M6

Gran Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$67,980

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6590977
  Stock #: 5958
  VIN: wbs6e9c51gg437068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5958
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather M Multifunction front memory seats, Active front seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Heads up display, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Driving assistant, Active blind spot detection, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning, Pedestrian warning, Speed limit information, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Adjustable throttle / suspension / steering / transmission, M1 & M2 buttons with fully adjustable settings, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Rear side window sunshades, Power rear window sunshade, Soft close doors, Illuminated M Door sills, Power trunk, Surround view, Back up camera with top view, Front side view cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, Carbon fiber Spoiler / Rear diffuser / Roof, Adaptive LED headlights, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, Lowered suspension, 20 M Light alloy wheels. 4.4L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed M double clutch shiftable automatic rated by the factory at 552hp / 502lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

