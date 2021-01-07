2016 BMW M6

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather M Multifunction front memory seats, Active front seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Heads up display, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Driving assistant, Active blind spot detection, Lane departure warning, Forward collision warning, Pedestrian warning, Speed limit information, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Adjustable throttle / suspension / steering / transmission, M1 & M2 buttons with fully adjustable settings, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Rear side window sunshades, Power rear window sunshade, Soft close doors, Illuminated M Door sills, Power trunk, Surround view, Back up camera with top view, Front side view cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, Carbon fiber Spoiler / Rear diffuser / Roof, Adaptive LED headlights, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, Lowered suspension, 20 M Light alloy wheels. 4.4L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed M double clutch shiftable automatic rated by the factory at 552hp / 502lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7