Free First Oil Change* WHY CARTER HONDA? Exceeding our Customers Expectations for Over 30 Years. Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy 4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews 2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed! Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates Multilingual Consultants Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821 (Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

2016 BMW X5

199,094 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 BMW X5

AWD 4dr xDrive35d

13128059

2016 BMW X5

AWD 4dr xDrive35d

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,094KM
VIN 5UXKS4C53G0N15276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

2016 BMW X5