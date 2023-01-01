Menu
2016 BMW X5

74,283 KM

Details Features

$36,498

+ tax & licensing
$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

74,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9496414
  • Stock #: 26UTNA13951
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C55G0N13951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Mocha Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA13951
  • Mileage 74,283 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

