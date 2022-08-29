Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

205,128 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

205,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024364
  • Stock #: ML6008
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG9GR302143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,128 KM

Vehicle Description

$13500 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition**

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 186,614 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 3...
 181,389 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory