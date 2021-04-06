+ taxes & licensing
A local Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus. Well equipped with Power Convenience Group I, Security Group and Single DVD Entertainment Group. Including Power drivers seat, Leatherette seats with suede inserts, Navigation, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Satellite radio, HDD, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power second row windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Three zone climate control, Remote start, 2nd and 3rd row stowN go seats, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Power rear sliding doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Integrated roof rail crossbars, Window rain guards, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.6L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 283hp / 260lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
