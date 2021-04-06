Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 6970229
  2. 6970229
  3. 6970229
  4. 6970229
  5. 6970229
  6. 6970229
  7. 6970229
  8. 6970229
  9. 6970229
  10. 6970229
  11. 6970229
  12. 6970229
  13. 6970229
  14. 6970229
  15. 6970229
  16. 6970229
  17. 6970229
  18. 6970229
  19. 6970229
Contact Seller

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6970229
  • Stock #: 6032
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR216398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus. Well equipped with Power Convenience Group I, Security Group and Single DVD Entertainment Group. Including Power drivers seat, Leatherette seats with suede inserts, Navigation, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Satellite radio, HDD, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power second row windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Three zone climate control, Remote start, 2nd and 3rd row stowN go seats, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Power rear sliding doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Integrated roof rail crossbars, Window rain guards, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.6L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 283hp / 260lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2017 Toyota Sienna L...
 39,700 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
1968 Dodge Charger R...
 28,900 KM
$136,980 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 24,100 KM
$67,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory