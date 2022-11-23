Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9397168
  • Stock #: 222161
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T9XGR161309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222161
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

