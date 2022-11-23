$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2016 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9412345
- Stock #: B24390
- VIN: 1FA6P8AM1G5262439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 112,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1