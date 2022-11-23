Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

112,410 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

V6

2016 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9412345
  Stock #: B24390
  VIN: 1FA6P8AM1G5262439

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 112,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

